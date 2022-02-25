Instead of having trials in the law courts, just give the suspects/accused a questionnaire to fill in. This will save about £5b per year.

Assuming everybody declares themselves “not guilty” there will be no need for any prisons either. Another £5b per year saved.

Yes, there will be extra unemployment benefits to pay, but they’re not much nowadays.

A reader has come up with an idea on how the Government can cut its yearly spending.

Steve Hanstock

By email

