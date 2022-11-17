On Saturday, November 5, there was a rally in London attended by thousands, calling for a General Election.

It was not reported at all on the BBC app. One must wonder why.

A mother who brought her seven-year-old twin boys to the rally, leaving her epilectic husband at home, said: “We want to get rid of Rishi Sunak, we want more funding for the NHS, we want that to stop being privatised. We want the Tories out – it’s the only way to get change.”

As one would not leave a child in the care of a man-eating tiger, so it beggars belief that the NHS should ever be left in the control of a party that is patently against the NHS and for privatising our health systems. We need good government.

Those who have dragged the country down and crashed the economy have lost their right to govern and must go. The country clearly needs a General Election. Now.

Damian Duggan

Gainsborough

