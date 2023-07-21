A couple of weeks ago my debit card was reported to me as being “compromised”.

I discovered this when an online payment from the “very-long-river-organisation” was refused.

In the meantime, I had apparently been paying for takeaways in Orpington and for small bets on horses!

Well, that was certainly news to me.

A reader has lost faith in the postal service after the loss of his debit card (Photo by Pixabay).

The bank responded efficiently and arranged to replace my card and reimburse those takeaways. This was all done impressively.

But there the problem was exacerbated, not due to the bank but due to the bank’s use of Royal Mail for the delivery of these cards.

I was advised of a wait of three to four working days for receipt of my replacement card. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen like that.

I called the bank, who issued a further card, and asked me to tell them if the original card arrived.

I’d be ok to use it for a couple of days and then it would be cancelled. Still with me?

It seems that my issue with the receipt of debit/credit cards is a regular problem for the bank and their clients.

The reliability of Royal Mail can no longer be depended upon. Methods of distributing such confidential items should no longer be entrusted to that one-time solid organisation.

My advice, certainly to my bank, is look elsewhere for their “postal” distribution, thereby giving peace of mind to clients, and saving the time of bank employees.

An alternative would be to offer a chargeable, secure, signed-for, delivery service.

I am sure many would take up that offer.

Jeremy Biggin

By email

