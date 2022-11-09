I have a lovely metal poppy I bought a couple of years ago that makes an appearance but I still buy a paper one or two during the poppy appeal.

I bought a poppy key ring and was talking to the chap about sales. People buy the metal poppies then think they have done their bit, but it’s charity and they would like you to buy a paper one as well. Let’s not let the poppy tradition die out.

Jayne Grayson

A plea for people to keep buying paper poppies to ensure the tradition is kept going.

