Our future councillors need to prioritise improving our streets in their upcoming term, to help people choose cleaner and healthier ways to travel.

The benefits of people walking more are plentiful, from increased physical activity and better health to reduced congestion and cleaner air.

Ahead of local elections and National Walking Month this May, walking charity Living Streets has set out seven steps to create better places for walking in their ‘Blueprint for Change’.

Steps include maintaining pavements, improving pedestrian crossings, and investing in public transport. You can read more about this at livingstreets.org.uk/blueprint.

May is National Walking Month.

All these measures can make walking a safer and more attractive option and help bring our communities and streets in West Lindsey to life.

It’s time to give walking the priority it deserves.

Stephen Bunney

West Lindsey

