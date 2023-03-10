It seems that Tom Jones’s song Delilah has been banned at the rugby as it has violence in the lyrics directed towards women.

I am sure when the patriotic Welsh fans are singing this song, like they have for many years, they don’t think about going out and stabbing women.

I bet no-one really understands or knows the lyrics – they just join in.

Violence towards women is never acceptable, but what next? The Happy Valley TV show to be pulled, as that has lots of violence towards women?

Seeing and hearing bad things towards others doesn’t mean you are going to pick up a knife yourself. People just seem to want to read too much into things at the moment.

Jayne Grayson

By email

