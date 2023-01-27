Schools across Lincolnshire are being encouraged to sign up to NSPCC Number Day to help more children engage with and enjoy maths.

Number Day is an annual event aimed at children in nurseries, primary and secondary schools, with teachers and pupils raising vital funds for the NSPCC while having fun with maths.

This year’s event takes place on Friday, February 3, and will see free curriculum-based downloadable activities available to schools across the country to help liven up their lessons while raising funds for the children’s charity.

Johnny Ball, veteran children’s TV presenter and maths enthusiast, is supporting the NSPCC’s Number Day too, he said: “The NSPCC’s Number Day is a great way for all children and schools to celebrate the joy of learning mathematics while supporting such a great cause.”

Sign up to NSPCC Number Day to help more children engage with and enjoy maths. Photo: Tom Hull Photography 2019.

The NSPCC website has suggestions for activities and games children and teachers can enjoy. Once teachers sign up they can find out more about activities, including Dress up for Digits where children, pupils and staff can wear an item of clothing on Number Day with a number on it and make a donation to the NSPCC.

The funds raised from this event could help fund NSPCC school’s programs like Speak Out Stay Safe, which teaches children in an age-appropriate way to recognise the signs of abuse and speak out if something is worrying them.

Our school’s team is looking to recruit new Speak Out Stay Safe volunteers throughout January that are passionate about preventing child abuse. Volunteers will deliver workshops in primary schools to years five and six.

Since the start of the new school year (September 2022) our school’s volunteers have delivered workshops to 2,656 children in 43 schools in Lincolnshire.

If you’re interested in becoming a Speak Out Stay Safe volunteer please email [email protected]

If you would like to know more about taking part in the NSPCC’s forthcoming Number Day please visit: www.nspcc.org.uk/support-us/charity-fundraising/schools-fundraising-ideas/number-day/

Sara Parker, NSPCC Schools Coordinator for Lincolnshire

