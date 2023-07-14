I don’t know about anybody else, but do you think this modern technology has actually made things worse?

You just cannot telephone anyone up these days and actually speak directly.

No, to make things more simple for us, we have multiple options we can take by clicking on one, two, three, four, five or six. Then you usually get another four or five options to choose from, you know, just to make things simpler.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You phone your GP to try and get an appointment. I rang our surgery and an automated message says opening hours are 8am and I rang at 7.59am.

A reader is fed up of the process of trying to get through to the doctors' (Photo by: Pixabay).

So I call again and press the correct option just as my clock went to 8am. I get another message telling me we’re extremely busy at this time and could I ring later? So I keep trying and finally I’m third in the queue.

I get through at 9.30am, ask the receptionist if she can get me a non-urgent appointment either some time this week or even next week?“Er, no, we only do on-the-day bookings and I’ve none left today. You’ll have to ring tomorrow at 8am”.I said: “I tried that at exactly 8am this morning, so won’t I have the same trouble?”, she says: “I don’t know”.I say: “Well this system you use here is really silly.” Apparently it’s the same everywhere.

Been trying to get in touch with someone for months now. Tried all kinds of contacts from phoning, by email, leaving voicemails etc. Eventually I decide to go there myself. Can’t walk too well, but I got there, albeit in agony.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Saw someone at reception and explained my case and asked her what is the point in having all these different contact details when you don’t even have the decency to reply? I said: “it’s downright ignorant”.She says: “We are extremely busy.”

I said: “I can well imagine you are, but I’ve been trying to contact you since before Christmas, have you been that busy for seven months?” “I’m very sorry”, she said.

Give me the old-fashioned way when you rang a company up, told the receptionist what your query was and you’d hear ‘just a second and I’ll put you through’.

Ted Fowler

By email