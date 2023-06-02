I honestly cannot see why the powers-that-be don’t make knife crime the same level of seriousness as gun crime.

If you get caught with a firearm on your person, it’s a straight five years in prison, whether you’ve used it or not.

Yes you still get shootings but nowhere near on the same scale as knife crime.

I remember watching a TV programme about this and they interviewed a youngster who was asked why he carried a knife.

His reply was, for protection because others carry one.

Here’s what I think they should do, and I reckon it would have an almost immediate effect across our country.

First they have to make it law. Then they need to announce the date it will commence.

Before that date, give them say a month to get rid of the weapons by placing these in recycling bins all over the place.

Then make it clear that the police are going to enforce a stop and search policy.

Anyone caught with a knife in their possession will be charged, taken to court and given the said punishment.

I reckon after the first dozen or so cases, the word would get round and this crime would surely dissipate overnight.

It’s only a suggestion but I can’t see why it would fail because, let’s be honest, there are far too many young kids losing their lives in our country and someone in Parliament needs to stand up and do something about it.

Ted Fowler

By email

