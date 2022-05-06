It was the NHS and scientists that have done a lot of good by saving thousands of lives from Covid.

Boris Johnson wasted millions of pounds of taxpayers money on the useless track and trace system.

Mr Johnson may have done the right thing to go to Ukraine, but he can’t hide the fact that Britain is less influential outside the EU.

Sir Keir Starmer is constantly on the attack and would be a better Prime Minister than the lawbreaker in No 10.

S Smith

By email

