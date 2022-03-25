Forgetful of my age (79) and reduced physical abilities, I stepped over a metal barrier dividing the shelter into two halves. My trailing leg caught the top of the barrier.

Suddenly, I found myself going base over apex and landed knees first on the concrete floor, my upper torso twisted to the left, just before my forehead collided with the clear plastic side of the shelter.

I then became aware that my lower left ribs had crunched onto the top of the barrier and I appeared to have broken or dislocated one of my fingers.

A grateful reader thanks strangers for coming to his aid after he fell over.

Sprawled on the far side of the barrier, I found myself surrounded by several ladies, enquiring after my health.

Embarrassed, I gave a quick resume of my multiple hurts. They helped to haul me back on to my feet. Another lady appeared and offered me her trolley as a mobility aid - which I gratefully accepted.

The ladies then escorted me to the entrance where a male member of staff asked 'Are you all right, mate?' He then vanished saying 'I'll get a first aider.'

The ladies led me into the store, where I was met by a lady member of staff who, after I had thanked the initial ladies for their help, took me to a seat where she brought me a glass of water and questioned me closely about what had happened.

I assured her the only person at fault was me. She then insisted I rang my wife, using her phone.

We were joined by a young man who was the first aider, who got some ice for my finger. My bout of shock-induced shaking was diminishing, and the lady completed her description by phone of my problems.

I then thanked them and continued to carry out my shopping whilst being asked by a check-out lady if I was 'all right'.

After a very slow shop, I found myself in the queue for the same check-out lady. I also had a young man with a young lady in the queue behind me.

I offered to let them go first but they refused with thanks. The check-out lady greeted me with concern about my health. Then I was met with a really embarrassing shock, my debit card had been blocked. I had cash, but not quite enough to pay the bill.

It was agreed I could remove some items from my trolley to reduce the payment. At this, the young couple stepped forward and insisted - despite my surprise - to pay the few pounds to complete the purchase.

It was wonderful to be in an awkward and embarrassing situation and yet be surrounded by strangers concerned for your welfare.

Gainsborough can be proud to have such people.

E C Coleman

Lincs

