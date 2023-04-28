Register
Letter: The BBC has to save our money somehow

Senior bosses at the BBC have sent out letters of potential redundancy to its top paid newsreaders.

By Jayne Grayson
Published 28th Apr 2023, 14:20 BST

I very rarely watch the news these days, preferring the radio.

Huw Edwards on the BBC is paid a lot to read the news. Now I am sure he and all his colleagues are very good at their job, but do we really need overpaid journalists to read an autocue? Any newsreader could do that.

The BBC is trying to save money, that’s a great idea, after all it’s our money paying these extortionate wages.

A letter this week about potential redundancies at the BBC.A letter this week about potential redundancies at the BBC.
I am dead set against the licence fee, I am always being told ‘don’t watch it then’. I agree with that, but even if I don’t watch it, I still have to pay for it with my compulsory licence fee. If I don’t pay, I can’t watch any TV channel.

Jayne Grayson

By email

