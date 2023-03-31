Register
Letter: The long and short of politics

Could it be that our relations with France are on the up due to the fact that President Macron has found a leader slightly shorter than he?

By Jeremy Biggin
Published 31st Mar 2023, 17:20 BST

Just a thought!

Jeremy Biggin

By email

A lighthearted look at the relations between our Government and that of France.
