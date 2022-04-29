We should heap praise on the charities who provide food banks, allowing the poor to eat well.

Then point out to our Tory Government that England is one of the richest countries in the world.

So, Bojo should be giving the poor a better deal.

A letter this week is about the rising cost of living and the impact it is having on the poor.

The Tories seem to have been levelling down those at the bottom of the pile.

Max Nottingham

Lincolnshire

