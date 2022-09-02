Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A disgraced Johnson seemingly resigns – yet stays in power for a further two months. Then the next Prime Minister is chosen not by elected MPs, but by the members of a political party.

And all the while the country slips into the most appalling peacetime crisis while the ruling political party leaves the country without any effective government, to allow itself the luxury of taking two months to replace the disgraced leader.

When a professional legal class – the barristers – and a professional working class, the port workers of Felixstowe, come out on strike, you know that something is seriously wrong.

The saying Nero fiddled while Rome burned comes to mind. A lot of burning and quite a bit of fiddling! And for what?

Do not be surprised if there is a General Election soon. And be even less surprised that the 12-year self-interested tenure of power by the Conservatives comes to a crashing end. As the Lion King says: It is time.

Damian Duggan

Gainsborough

