Letter: Things need to change before I will vote for Keir Starmer in the next election

If Keir Starmer is to get my vote in the next General Election, there are five things I must see in Labour’s pre-election manifesto:

1. The removal of the bedroom tax. This inhuman tax affects so many here in Gainsborough and it only affects the poorest in our community;

2. A human solution to those migrants coming here each year, the majority of whom are refugees and deserve our support, not our hate. That means ending the Rwanda saga;

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. A pledge to end the scandal of jobs for the boys in the honours lists;

A reader wants to see changes being made before he will vote for Sir Keir Starmer and the Labour Party.

4. The setting up of an independent panel to find a way forward so that the parliaments of the four nations – that of England the only one yet to be set up – and the UK Parliament itself, function as proper interdependent bodies with sensible appropriate voting systems;

5. The reversal of the ridiculous Fixed Term Parliament Act, so that worn-out governments – such as the present – can be disposed of in a democratic way.

And if he won’t do it, then maybe the Liberal Democrats will.

Damian Duggan

Gainsborough

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.