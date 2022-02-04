Now we are having to pay £159 and everyone who knows anything about economics understands we are worse off.

In the Tory manifesto, it stated they would keep the free TV licence, along with the triple lock for pensioners.

A lot of pensioners without a private pension are poor, like the people on low incomes with families.

The poor get poorer, and the rich get richer, with this shambles of a government we have in at the moment.

Brian Gannon

By email

