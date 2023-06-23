Register
Letter: Those in high places should just stick to the rules

I cannot believe people in high positions of either Government, the police and any other public body will bend the rules. Surely they will get found out and ousted.
By Peter Gill
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 16:40 BST

We've got Boris Johnson of course recently, but there are plenty of others too.

Just stick to the rules.

Peter Gill

One reader is angry over rule bending from those in high places.
