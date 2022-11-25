The immigrant card is being played again by the Tory-influenced media, now that it is becoming more and more apparent that Brexit is trashing the country.

Yes Brexit has caused these problems, not Covid or the war in Ukraine – although they have added to the problem. It’s down to leaving the EU, and especially the single-market and Customs Union.

But we must hide the real truth because people are starting, with increasing regularity, to realise how they were lied to and thinking of the mega-rich who started this debacle.

As for the big hotels, well the asylum seekers for sure didn’t demand to be placed in luxurious places. No the Government decided that, rather than set up a proper system to deal with these people and pay staff to do the job properly.

"Seeking asylum doesn’t make these people illegal", says a reader about the people of Ukraine.

Seeking asylum doesn’t make these people illegal, but they become illegal migrants when their claims have been rejected after proper scrutiny. The ones accepted are not illegal.

God help any of us were we ever to end up in the position of these unfortunate people.

B Heaton

By email

