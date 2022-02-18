Patently false accusations made by Boris Johnson in Parliament against Sir Keir Starmer have now fanned a similar, though smaller, reaction here.

I cannot see how any decent MP, after this and so many other recent events showing Boris Johnson’s cavalier attitude towards the truth, could support such a man clearly struggling simply to retain power.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Surely it is time for our MPs, including our own here in Gainsborough, to show by word and action that they cannot and will not condone such behaviour, and to replace him with someone fit for purpose and who has a moral compass.

A letter this week calls for MPs to make a stand against Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

I believe most people here in Gainsborough would support such a move.

Damian Duggan

Gainsborough

For another Gainsborough Standard letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.