Letter: Time for Sir Keir to go?

Oh dear, I must admit I was shocked.

At our door, we had only one canvasser and it was Labour.

I recognised the bloke from the last General Election when I told him I wouldn’t vote for Jeremy Corbyn last time.

A letter writer feels strongly that Keir Starmer should go after the recent election results.

He said the man was an inspiration to Labour voters.

Sorry but not for me. This time I had a lecture about what a good man Sir Keir Starmer was and Labour was on the up again, so trust him with your vote.

Again I had to tell him Labour wouldn’t get my vote. What can we do to change that, he asked?

I told him I think Keir is as dull as ditchwater, the policies are rubbish, they just don’t grab me.

I didn’t vote Tory. Years of growing up under Thatcher stays in my mind from the late 70s and 80s.

I will never forget growing up on my inner city estate under them.

However it says something that people up here would rather vote for an old Etonian who is all bluff and bluster than for Labour. I can’t see it changing until there is a clean sweep at the top.

Sir Keir has to go, I say.

Jayne Grayson

By email

