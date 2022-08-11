Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Apologies for repeating myself but the West Lindsey Leisure Centre Indoor Bowls Hall had over 180 members who played for years.

No-one had to go searching for them – they already existed. Many are now twiddling their thumbs, losing the wellbeing they had enjoyed for years and declining in health.

I understand some officers and councillors are presently working on our behalf to return indoor bowls to the area. They see the need to increase leisure activities in the town, especially with the growing population.

An indoor bowls hall would add prestige to West Lindsey. Covid has made it more difficult to find funding and we must be patient.

However, there is £17.57 million in the Levelling Up funding support to provide opportunities to enhance the appeal of Gainsborough as a visitor destination, as well as pleasing locals. Could the renamed Riverside Indoor Bowls please have a slice?

It was nearly four years ago that the bowls hall – provided by WLD councillors in 1990 – was closed by the present WLDC and Everyone Active, with no consultation with bowlers.

Due to commercial sensitivity, it was ongoing for two years before the knowledge became public. We had no opportunity to object.

Indoor bowls can be as competitive or friendly as members wish. As people grow older, they can no longer play golf, tennis etc. and many find indoor bowls just right.

It is a skilful game, an ideal way to make friends. Other indoor bowls halls are recruiting younger players – it is not just for the over 50s.

Fortunately there are many indoor bowlers with the skill to pass their knowledge on to a younger generation: if this information is not shared their experience and enthusiasm will be lost forever.

I appeal to all WLD councillors and officers, please provide the Gainsborough district with an indoor bowls hall and put an enormous wrong right.

Linda Grocock

Granddaugher, daughter and wife of bowlers