Re: the new Tory deputy chairman Lee Anderson’s recent call for the reintroduction of the death penalty, perhaps he should think again.

Since the UK abolished capital punishment in 1965, Stefan Kiszko, The Birmingham Six, The Guildford Four and The Carl Bridgewater Four were all wrongly convicted.

Bringing back hanging will mean more terrible miscarriages of justice like Derek Bentley and other such cases.

S Smith

By email

