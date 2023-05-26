There was no gloating when Theresa May was Home Secretary and got rid of approx 40,000 police personnel, with 22,500 of those serving police officers.

But some folk have long memories and it will not go down well with me or millions more at the next election.

J Harding

The Tories recruiting 20,000 police officers has caused anger for one reader.

By email

