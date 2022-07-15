In a school, a child doing this to a teacher would bring instant dismissal. That Keir Starmer is not bringing a vote of ‘no confidence’ to a totally discredited and incompetent administration that can even think about appointing one such as Andrea Jenkyns as education minister, shows how low we have sunk.

Keir, start getting real and take your responsibilities to the country seriously.

Damian Duggan

A letter this week about Andrea Jenkyns, who gave a rude gesture to protestors outside Downing Street.

Gainsborough

