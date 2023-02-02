There should be a law passed that if an employee is not a member of a trade union, then the employee receives no pay rise that the union fought for.

Sounds fair enough: after all, why should a non-union member receive one that has been fought and bargained for by a union representative for the employees.

J Harding

By email

