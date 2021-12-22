Letter: Unvaccinated will be reduced to a walking leper colony

The people who decided to trust our Government to inject them with an experimental drug will be rewarded with a vaccine pass.

The people who decided to trust our Government to inject them with an experimental drug, which has not been approved by any country in the world, will be rewarded with a vaccine pass which will allow them great privileges for their submission.

Those that decided the jab wasn’t for them for whatever reason will be confined to a walking leper colony where entrance to many venues will be refused because of their defiance and refusal of the experimental injection.

Is this the type of person you want to represent our part of the country in parliament?

I certainly do not.

John Kaveney