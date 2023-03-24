Early this month, I walked to my dentist in driving snow, a round trip of three miles.

I felt superior to those in cars, struggling with the hills. Over the years, I have noted that you can be the most proficient driver in snow, but if you have the misfortune to be following a ‘snow numptie’ you are also stuck. Walking is best. If your journey is local, just set off earlier.

Jeremy Biggin

A reader felt elated after walking to an appointment in the snow instead of driving.

