Letter: Walking in snow is just the best feeling

Early this month, I walked to my dentist in driving snow, a round trip of three miles.

By Jeremy Biggin
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:00 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 10:52 GMT

I felt superior to those in cars, struggling with the hills. Over the years, I have noted that you can be the most proficient driver in snow, but if you have the misfortune to be following a ‘snow numptie’ you are also stuck. Walking is best. If your journey is local, just set off earlier.

Jeremy Biggin

By email

A reader felt elated after walking to an appointment in the snow instead of driving.
