I’ve read that the cost to the British tax payers was somewhere in excess of £100 million!

Well at least that money wasn’t wasted on something else like a new hospital or to pay for surgeries, or even help the homeless.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oh no, it was certainly money well spent, on top of the £340 million per year to keep these parasites in their lives of luxury.

A reader asks if the cost to the British taxpayer for The Coronation was worth it.

Ian Longley

By email

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for taking the time to read this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.