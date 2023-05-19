Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Man abducted and sexually assaulted school girl while dressed as woman
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates
Police officer sacked after giving friends a lift with blue lights on
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you

Letter: Was money on the Coronation well spent?

Well, I understand we now have a King and Queen – yippee!

By Ian Longley
Published 19th May 2023, 10:00 BST

I’ve read that the cost to the British tax payers was somewhere in excess of £100 million!

Well at least that money wasn’t wasted on something else like a new hospital or to pay for surgeries, or even help the homeless.

Oh no, it was certainly money well spent, on top of the £340 million per year to keep these parasites in their lives of luxury.

Most Popular
A reader asks if the cost to the British taxpayer for The Coronation was worth it.A reader asks if the cost to the British taxpayer for The Coronation was worth it.
A reader asks if the cost to the British taxpayer for The Coronation was worth it.

Ian Longley

By email

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for taking the time to read this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you

Related topics:Coronation