Now they want you to do the sniff test: if you smell the milk and if it’s not gone smelly, it’s not off so it’s fine to use.

Blimey, has this only just come to light?

Isn’t that what we do anyway with lots of food? Ignore the sell-by dates, just have a whiff of it.

One reader feels the sell-by date on milk isn't necessary anymore.

Morrisons are way behind the times with this. We all knew this was a thing.

Jayne Grayson

By email

