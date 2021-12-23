Letter: We need a humane plan to address refugee situation

The majority of people making the journey from many countries have their asylum applications approved, so labelling them all as 'illegal immigrants' seems unfair.Let's imagine that the RAF had lost the Battle of Britain, we didn't get our boys back from Dunkirk, and the Nazis overran the Home Guard.No doubt there would have been been many genuine refugees from these shores to the US and we would have been horrified if they were mistreated when they arrived.It seems to me that the humane plan would be to process refugees in Normandy and return any economic migrants back home.

Ben Loryman

By email

