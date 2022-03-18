He has now decided he wants another referendum, but this time in the hope of achieving fracking in this country, something we thought had been “mothballed”. I wonder what there will be in it financially for him, or his friend Banks.
Before he progresses any further on this, God forgive it doesn’t happen, then can I suggest that members of the public familiarise themselves with some of the aspects of this "dangerous" practice, such as the seismic effects and also the underground water pollution, before making any decisions of any kind.
B Heaton
By email
