Letter: Well done to the Standard for your Queen tribute

I'd just like to congratulate you on your Queen tribute insert in last week’s Standard.

By Tracy Smith
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 10:00 am

A really informative and interesting section with some great photos – a lot better than some of the national newspapers. Well done!

Jane Rose

By email

A reader thanks the Standard for the recent coverage on the late Queen.

