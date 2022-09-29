Letter: Well done to the Standard for your Queen tribute
I'd just like to congratulate you on your Queen tribute insert in last week’s Standard.
A really informative and interesting section with some great photos – a lot better than some of the national newspapers. Well done!
Jane Rose
By email
Most Popular
Advertisement
For another letter click here:
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
Advertisement
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.
Thank you