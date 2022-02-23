Letter: What a pig's ear these Tories are making of running our country

The other morning, we had in the papers and on television, the spectacle of another photo shoot, at a cancer centre in Kent, of Boris Johnson and his billionaire friend Rishi Sunak, with sleeves rolled up and masks on, hindering the staff nurses and doctors.

By Tracy Smith
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 4:50 pm

I think Boris is auditioning for his next job as hospital porter as surely he can’t survive as clown Prime Minister.

He might have difficulty buying £800-a-roll wallpaper on the wages of a hospital porter.

Very soon we will have an American-style NHS and only the rich who have private health care will be treated.

"If the people who voted for Rees-Mogg, Liz Truss, Nadine Dorries, etc could think again, what would they do?", asks one reader.

What a pig’s ear this lot are making of supposedly running our country.

If the people who voted for Rees-Mogg, Liz Truss, Nadine Dorries, etc could think again, what would they do?

Not vote for anyone, I suppose.

B Gannon

By email

