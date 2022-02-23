I think Boris is auditioning for his next job as hospital porter as surely he can’t survive as clown Prime Minister.

He might have difficulty buying £800-a-roll wallpaper on the wages of a hospital porter.

Very soon we will have an American-style NHS and only the rich who have private health care will be treated.

What a pig’s ear this lot are making of supposedly running our country.

If the people who voted for Rees-Mogg, Liz Truss, Nadine Dorries, etc could think again, what would they do?

Not vote for anyone, I suppose.

B Gannon

By email

