I think Boris is auditioning for his next job as hospital porter as surely he can’t survive as clown Prime Minister.
He might have difficulty buying £800-a-roll wallpaper on the wages of a hospital porter.
Very soon we will have an American-style NHS and only the rich who have private health care will be treated.
What a pig’s ear this lot are making of supposedly running our country.
If the people who voted for Rees-Mogg, Liz Truss, Nadine Dorries, etc could think again, what would they do?
Not vote for anyone, I suppose.
B Gannon
By email
