First, and most importantly, what is going to happen about the flat on which he spent £100,000 refurbishing?

Secondly, where is he going to live, since Blenheim Palace seemingly is not interested in harbouring the man who thought he was Churchill?

And thirdly, what will happen about the 176,000 Covid deaths on his watch, making the UK the fifth worst affected country in the world?

Questions hang over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's future.

As for his succession, this is a difficult one since nearly all the Tory MPs in Parliament are guilty of supporting and keeping in place his regime for more than two years.

Could I suggest that, in her Jubilee year, Her Majesty is the best placed to choose her and the country’s next Prime Minister?

Damian Duggan

Gainsborough

