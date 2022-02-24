All sanctions he talks about are bluff and if Russia takes all the money from London which they provide and cuts off the gas, where will we be?

English people are fed up with politicians interfering in other countries’ problems, and making things worse, for our citizens and theirs.

People and children in England, Afghanistan, Syria and Sudan etc are starving, yet we are giving £800,000 and supplying weapons to Ukraine and Saudi Arabia. Don’t we ever learn lessons from previous conflicts?

Our Armed Forces are thoroughbreds, led by donkeys in Parliament.

Baian Gonnor

By email

