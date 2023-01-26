Jeremy Clarkson’s remarks about Mrs “Spare” were characteristically over-robust and he is rightfully ashamed at the way he expressed his feelings.

His various “sponsors”, ITV/Amazon, are apparently considering his future as a presenter.

On the other hand, two nationally known ladies have in the recent past expressed outlandish remarks about what they would wish happen to public figures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That so-called “National Treasure”, Miriam Margolyes, when hearing of Boris Johnson’s Covid plight (May 2020), apparently wished that he would die.

A letter about abusive outbursts from celebrities

In June 2019, on hearing that someone had tried to throw a milkshake at Nigel Farage, Jo Brand (so-called comic), suggested that battery acid would have been a better option, meaning a permanent disfigurement at least.

They had no “disciplinary” action, not even a yellow card, taken against them… Why?

Jeremy Biggin

By email

Advertisement

Advertisement

For another letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.