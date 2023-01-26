On the other hand, two nationally known ladies have in the recent past expressed outlandish remarks about what they would wish happen to public figures.
That so-called “National Treasure”, Miriam Margolyes, when hearing of Boris Johnson’s Covid plight (May 2020), apparently wished that he would die.
In June 2019, on hearing that someone had tried to throw a milkshake at Nigel Farage, Jo Brand (so-called comic), suggested that battery acid would have been a better option, meaning a permanent disfigurement at least.
They had no “disciplinary” action, not even a yellow card, taken against them… Why?
Jeremy Biggin
By email
