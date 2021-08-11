Letter: Will teachers be flogging a dead horse?

At my bog standard comp, we didn’t do Latin, just the usual French and German.

I would think that, rather than spending millions on flogging this dead horse, they should spend that money on providing school meals for kids who don’t get fed at home or maybe buying new tech for the classroom rather than kids having to share one computer between five.

Jayne Grayson

Money should be spent on buying new tech for the classroom, says letter writer Jayne Grayson.

By email

