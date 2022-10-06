Letter: Worrying times for patients who rely on lottery of ambulance availability

From my own personal experience, I find it alarming and possibly life-threatening.I am a Type 1 diabetic with degenerative spinal disease and in June I was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, and have been undergoing chemotherapy treatment since then.Late last Tuesday, I had a fall on the stairs and ended up on my hands and knees at the bottom.On being helped back upstairs by my wife and daughter, I was sick three times.My wife phoned the cancer ward at Lincoln and was advised to phone for an ambulance, which she did. After two hours of waiting, she was called back by the ambulance service to advise it would be another two-three hours before an ambulance could get there. As I was asleep by this time, my wife told them not to bother.In the morning, Waddington Ward at Lincoln County called to investigate what had happened and advised to take me in straight away for assessment.So my wife had to drive me to hospital and, on assessment, I was admitted to hospital for five days.I must stress all the treatment received from the NHS has been excellent, but it is a worrying situation for cancer patients and the like, having to rely on the lottery of ambulance availability when lives are at stake.