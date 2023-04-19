Register
Letter: Would Diana really be in favour of all of this?

The Coronation is coming and I saw on the news today that there were so-called royal experts discussing Camilla.

By Jayne Grayson
Published 19th Apr 2023, 17:00 BST

She will now be known as Queen, not with Consort on the end.

We were being told that Camilla has earned her right to be called a Queen, she’s put in the hard work, usually very quietly, and now it’s her time.

One so-called royal fan said that they are sure that if Diana was alive she would have been in favour of Camilla being Charles’s Queen.

"Camilla will be known as Queen, not with Consort on the end", writes reader Jayne Grayson.
How on earth can they possibly know this? No-one could know how she would feel. Though I would hazard a guess she wouldn’t have been happy about it.

As Diana famously said, there were three in the marriage and it was a bit crowded.

Jayne Grayson

By email

