Letter: Wrong move was taken at the wrong time over lateral flow tests

I feel this was the wrong move at the wrong time, that will no doubt lower – when what is needed is higher - the number of people taking a test.Chemists are a potential hotspot for viruses, where people with health problems turn up for a quick fix or a prescription dispensed, where they are also busy jabbing people.The last thing that either pharmacists or the public needed was what is happening now.They have replaced a much safer quicker distribution plan, focused solely on LFT distribution in places and locations where people were less likely to pick up more than they bargained for.They are surely more likely to pick this up in a chemist.

Seaumus O’Faolain

By email

Just when we needed lateral flow tests (LFT) more than ever, the sites where it was much safer and quicker to pick up a LFT deluxe box set closed, says a letter writer.

