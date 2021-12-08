Light is shed on origin of mystery Girl Guide Shield

Reading that it had come from a house clearance, I hope I may be able to shed some light on that.

The group for a vast number of years were led by one of the amazing school teachers, a Miss Outram, who, sadly, I heard had passed away.

I would therefore surmise that the shield would have potentially been with her and potentially her home was the mentioned house clearance. Sadly I don’t know for sure but do feel it is a real possibility as she was involved in the group and Girl Guiding for years.