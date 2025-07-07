Mayor's message: Making hay while the sun shines!

Visiting Hull4Heroes to look at ideas for a Lincolnshire Veteran's Village

"As we approach the summer holidays, I’m looking forward to getting out and about in the county even more than I have already. While much of government takes a summer recess, I’ve still got plenty of appointments in the diary – rest assured I’m working hard for you as the Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire.

"Over the last two months I’ve been listening to businesses and residents and meeting with lots of the organisations that will help me deliver my plans to improve transport, housing, skills and training, as well as getting more much-needed investment into our area.

"For skills and training, I’ve met with our county’s Federation of Colleges, as well as visiting North Lindsey College and Bishop University in Lincoln.

"I’ll be working my way round the county to visit other providers too and looking at how we make sure there’s a good offer of courses in the skills that employers want. Next year I will have control of the adult skills budget so I’ll be making sure the funding goes where it’s really needed.

Talking about public transport challenges

"Last week I visited Stagecoach to see their control centre and depot to get an understanding of where some of the gaps are in bus provision in the county. I’ve been to Transport for London to look at ways to make getting around on public transport easier, and how they could work in Lincolnshire. I also took part in the Rail North Committee with other Mayors to see what is coming down the track!

"This year I am setting up a Transport for Greater Lincolnshire board and this will be the way I bring partners together to tackle our rural transport issues.

"Innovation will be really important to growing a vibrant economy in Lincolnshire and I’ve already met with a company at the forefront of AI technology to look at opportunities for county businesses. I’ve got more meetings set up to look at how we grow the use of AI in some of our key sectors – particularly defence and agri-tech. More on that in the next few weeks.

"I’m incredibly proud to represent this amazing area of the country and I have been particularly honoured to be able to attend the VE Day commemorations in London and the national Armed Forces Day event in Cleethorpes which was a fantastic day. Both of these events were an opportunity to thank all those who have serve their country.

Dame Andrea Jenkyns, Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire

"Supporting veterans is close to my heart and when people leaved the forces, they need services and housing for their needs while they adjust back to civilian life. That’s why I have been developing plans to bring a Veteran’s Village to Lincolnshire and my visit to Hull4Heroes was really inspirational to bring that to life.

"And lastly, I went to both Cereals and the Lincolnshire Show in June that really showcase our amazing food and farming industries. But our farmers have it really tough at the moment with challenges from national policies and severe weather.

"I spoke to the drainage boards and the Environment Agency about this and why I believe we should dredge more to protect farmland from flooding. And I’ll be using my meetings with government ministers to flag up the real impact of their farming policies on our local farmers and national food security.

"All of this and so much more to come! I’m fighting for you and for Greater Lincolnshire. I hope you enjoy your summer holidays – like our farmers, I’ll be making hay while the sun shines!"