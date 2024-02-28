Men Are Like Buses - a debut novel from Boston author

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In "Men Are Like Buses," readers are introduced to Lily, a 29-year-old woman who embarks on a journey of self-discovery and love after emerging from a toxic relationship.

As she navigates the ups and downs of modern dating, Lily finds herself torn between three intriguing men: James, who seems to embody everything she desires but still holds a torch for his ex; Jack, who appears to be the epitome of perfection; and Rob, her toxic ex-boyfriend who resurfaces, complicating her choices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set against the backdrop of the sports world, "Men Are Like Buses" offers a refreshing take on the romance genre, blending heart-warming moments with unexpected twists and turns. Readers will be drawn into Lily's world as she grapples with her feelings and ultimately must make a decision that will change her life forever.

Men Are Like Buses

“Tanya has crafted a fast-paced, compelling story that will resonate with readers who have experienced the challenges of love and relationships. With its relatable characters and engaging narrative, 'Men Are Like Buses' is sure to leave a lasting impression."

Don't miss your chance to experience the romance and excitement of "Men Are Like Buses." Available now on Amazon as an eBook, a Paperback or on Kindle Unlimited.

For more information about Tanya Knight and her debut novel, visit www.tanyaknightbooks.com.

Advertisement

Advertisement

About Tanya Knight: Tanya is an author and avid sports enthusiast based in Boston, Lincolnshire. "Men Are Like Buses" is her first novel. As well as competing in endurance running and triathlon events, Tanya is also a qualified triathlon coach & organiser of Boston parkrun.