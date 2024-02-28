Men Are Like Buses - a debut novel from Boston author
In "Men Are Like Buses," readers are introduced to Lily, a 29-year-old woman who embarks on a journey of self-discovery and love after emerging from a toxic relationship.
As she navigates the ups and downs of modern dating, Lily finds herself torn between three intriguing men: James, who seems to embody everything she desires but still holds a torch for his ex; Jack, who appears to be the epitome of perfection; and Rob, her toxic ex-boyfriend who resurfaces, complicating her choices.
Set against the backdrop of the sports world, "Men Are Like Buses" offers a refreshing take on the romance genre, blending heart-warming moments with unexpected twists and turns. Readers will be drawn into Lily's world as she grapples with her feelings and ultimately must make a decision that will change her life forever.
“Tanya has crafted a fast-paced, compelling story that will resonate with readers who have experienced the challenges of love and relationships. With its relatable characters and engaging narrative, 'Men Are Like Buses' is sure to leave a lasting impression."
Don't miss your chance to experience the romance and excitement of "Men Are Like Buses." Available now on Amazon as an eBook, a Paperback or on Kindle Unlimited.
For more information about Tanya Knight and her debut novel, visit www.tanyaknightbooks.com.
About Tanya Knight: Tanya is an author and avid sports enthusiast based in Boston, Lincolnshire. "Men Are Like Buses" is her first novel. As well as competing in endurance running and triathlon events, Tanya is also a qualified triathlon coach & organiser of Boston parkrun.
Tanya can be contacted on [email protected] debut book can be purchased from Amazon.