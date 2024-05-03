Movement matters for your mental health

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Our bodies and minds are connected and moving more can have many positive impacts on our mental wellbeing, helping with managing stress, improving our mood and even improving our sleep.

That’s why it’s so important that we all find our moments for movement.

Many of us struggle to move enough, whether that be due to work, family or other time restrictions.

Jo Taylor, Community Connector, Grantham and Rural

Mental Health Awareness Week takes place later this month and this year, the theme is ‘Movement: Moving more for our mental health’.

I’m encouraging people across the county to think outside the box to find a way of moving more and to find moments for movement in your daily routines.

It doesn’t matter what your age or fitness level is - it could be as simple as dancing around the kitchen whilst you wait for the kettle to boil, or even some chair exercises whilst you’re working or watching television – it all counts! Even performing general household jobs can have a positive impact on our brain and body.

It’s also a great way to connect with nature, socialise and even meet new people. You could simply go for a gentle walk around your neighbourhood.

HAY Lincolnshire is a great online resource that puts a spotlight on things going on in the community that are good for our mental wellbeing. You can visit www.haylincolnshire.co.uk to find a list of wellbeing boosting activities taking place in your local area.

Change can be daunting, but even the smallest changes can help to decrease and even prevent some mental health problems. The biggest factor is finding something you enjoy doing.