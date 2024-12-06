Opinion: Lincolnshire County Council launches free domestic abuse support packages for local businesses

One of the priorities of the county council’s community safety work is tackling domestic abuse, says Cllr Mrs Patricia Bradwell OBE, Executive member for community safety, Lincolnshire County Council.

Domestic abuse is not a one-off incident, but an ongoing pattern of behaviour in a relationship that often gets worse over time. Anyone can be a victim regardless of age, gender, ethnicity or sexual orientation.

Intervening early and providing timely support can help reduce the impact on families and rates of re-victimisation. To that end, as well as supporting families directly, the council and its partners work to increase community awareness of domestic abuse, meaning those affected are less likely to go unrecognised.

Over the last few years, the council has been working more closely with local businesses to tackle domestic abuse. Employers can provide vital support to those impacted by domestic abuse and can help identify cases that might perhaps go unnoticed. So, we want to give them the tools and the confidence to support those that feel they have nowhere to turn for help, because a good response from an employer can make all the difference.

New training packages were recently launched at the Lincolnshire Domestic Abuse Business Conference

Approximately 30,200 people aged 16 to 74 experience domestic abuse each year in Lincolnshire. This can create significant challenges for businesses, with 1 in 5 employees saying they would stop going into work or take days off due to the impact of the abuse they were experiencing, with 1 in 10 quitting their job.

To better support businesses, the Lincolnshire Domestic Abuse Partnership now offers various free training and advice packages to help employers to identify domestic abuse, assess risk and ensure positive, effective action is taken to support staff when they need it. Lincolnshire is believed to be one of the first places in the country to offer such in-depth support free of charge.

Officially launched at our recent domestic abuse business conference, these new support packages build on the good work we are already doing together, helping businesses to do even more to improve the safety, mental health and wellbeing of their staff.

For further detail on the business support packages and to sign up, visit www.domesticabuselincolnshire.com.

The website also provides a range of information for adults, children and young people who are either being abused or are using abusive behaviour, providing support and advice and signposting them to local and national services.

Alternatively, you can get help by calling the National Domestic Abuse helpline on 0808 2000 247 or, in an emergency, ringing 999.