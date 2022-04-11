Outbuildings damaged by fire in weekend incidents in two Sleaford area villages and one car completely burnt out

Fire stock picture.

On Saturday, fire crews from Sleaford and Lincoln were called at 2pm to North Drive, Cranwell where there was a fire damage to an outbuilding and its contents, as well as a PVC door and a section of guttering.

Firefighters in breathing apparatus extinguished the fire with hoses and thermal imaging cameras, as well as fans to help ventilate.

Then yesterday (Sunday) a property on Princes Street, Metheringham suffered severe fire damage to a brick outbuilding used as a utility room. The contents were also damaged, and the kitchen suffered smoke damage.

Fire crews from Metheringham, Billinghay, Lincoln and Sleaford attended to put out the fire.

The fire is believed to have been started by an unknown electrical fault within the utility room, but no casualties were reported.

Sunday night saw a vehicle fire reported on Aveland Way, Aslackby, just before 10pm.