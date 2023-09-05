Overheating machinery starts stubble fire in Ingoldmells
Firefighters were called to a stubble fire at Ingoldmells yesterday.
The fire was reported in a field off Anchor Lane just after 3pm.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue have tweeted that there was damage to quantity of stubble crop and one hay bale/
A crew from Skegness attended the scene and the fire was extinguished using one hose reel jet and beaters.
A statement from the emergency service said the fire was caused by an overheated bearer on machinery igniting the stubble.