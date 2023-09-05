Register
BREAKING
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through

Overheating machinery starts stubble fire in Ingoldmells

Firefighters were called to a stubble fire at Ingoldmells yesterday.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 5th Sep 2023, 07:18 BST
Lincolnshire Fire and RescueLincolnshire Fire and Rescue
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue

The fire was reported in a field off Anchor Lane just after 3pm.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue have tweeted that there was damage to quantity of stubble crop and one hay bale/

A crew from Skegness attended the scene and the fire was extinguished using one hose reel jet and beaters.

A statement from the emergency service said the fire was caused by an overheated bearer on machinery igniting the stubble.