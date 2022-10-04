Passengers warned of four days of strikes on East Midlands Railway

East Midlands Railway are facing four days of strike action.

Members from RMT, TSSA, ASLEF and Unite will be taking strike action - with disruption taking place from Wednesday, 5 October and up to and including Saturday, 8 October.

EMR services are being affected as train drivers who are members of the ASLEF union will be taking strike action.

From Thursday up to and including Saturday, no trains will run east out of Nottingham - affecting EMR's regional customers who might want to travel to Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire.

On some routes, trains will all terminate by 1830 and no further services will run. Customers should ensure they check the time of their last return train before travelling.

As in previous strikes, EMR has been working with colleagues across the railway to ensure they can deliver a robust and reliable service for their customers where possible.

Customers are strongly advised to check the EMR website, information in stations and social media for the latest advice and information.

Will Rogers, Managing Director at East Midlands Railway, said: "As a result of strike action being taken by multiple unions across the country, we will be operating a significantly reduced service on strike days. In addition, we will unfortunately not be able to operate any trains on Wednesday 5 October, and from Thursday up to and including Saturday, we cannot operate any regional services east out of Nottingham.

"We have worked hard to provide as many services as safely possible but it is a complicated situation with our timetables being impacted differently depending on which union is on strike.

“That is why we are advising customers to plan ahead and only travel by rail if absolutely necessary on strike days. Customers are also strongly advised to check when the time of their last train is before setting off.

"More detailed advice, including daily travel information, is available on our website."

A significant pool of contingency staff have been trained (to the same safety critical standards as their permanent colleagues) to ensure a service can continue to operate on some days.