PCSO’s quick response helps to locate ‘high-risk’ missing girl in Boston

Lincolnshire Police.

PCSO Nigel Grant was in Boston town centre on March 5 when a call came in over the radio that a girl had gone missing while out shopping with her mum.

A police spokesperson explained: “Although PCSO Nigel Grant was not assigned to the incident, he located the girl’s mum and obtained a photo of the girl.

“PCSO Nigel shared the photo with CCTV operators who in turn shared the information with Boston’s Shop Watch Scheme and the girl was located within minutes.”

PCSO Nigel Grant.

PCSO Grant said: “Although this was tasked to response officers, I attached myself to the incident and went to look for her.

“Within minutes of sharing the details of the missing girl with partners, Pescod security radioed through to say that they had found her and had taken her to a local shop.